Family, pet portraits brighten Christmas in the Garden

Special to the Star

The Christmas in the Garden Celebration, sponsored by the Port St. Joe Garden Club, is fast approaching.

This annual event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street.

Booths filled with uniquely created gifts, artisanal jewelry, baked goods, and Forgotten Coast holiday décor will be set up inside and outside of the Garden Center to facilitate social distancing. In addition to an extensive craft boutique and a bountiful counter of baked treats, a festooned gazebo for family and pet portraits awaits holiday shoppers.

Recently, Judith Williams, a garden club member and certified flower show judge, demonstrated via Zoom how to fashion large holiday arrangements composed of fresh greenery and striking red accents. An array of these designs will be available at the Christmas in the Garden Celebration as well.

The PSJ Garden Club supports education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification projects, civic involvement, and Blue Star marker installations. Proceeds from this fundraiser are also used to maintain the lovely Garden Center that is on the US Department of the Interior's Register of Historic Places.

Pop on your mask and get a head start on your Christmas shopping and decorating! Visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page for more details.

Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the newly renovated Garden Center. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and holiday parties.