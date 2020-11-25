DAR honors veterans with Christmas gifts

Special to the Star

The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution attended the wonderful dedication of the Honor Walk in Beacon Hill on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Following the dedication, the chapter meeting was held at the Port St. Joe Golf Club. Regent Carolyn Forehand presented 10-year DAR membership certificates to Fran Walters and Colleen Burlingame, and has a 65-year DAR membership certificate for Mary Ann Curry.

All members brought their Christmas gifts for the veterans in Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home, which filled the vehicle’s trunk and back seat.