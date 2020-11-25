Full moon climb Monday at lighthouse

Special to the Star

Enjoy the full Beaver moon at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse on Monday, Nov. 30.

Climbs will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $5 per person. Climbers must be at least 44 inches tall.

November’s full moon was traditionally called the Beaver Moon by Native and colonial Americans, because it was the time of year when beavers took shelter in their lodges, after having laid up a store of food for the winter ahead. It was also the time when trappers in the early fur trade looked for beaver because of their thick, winter-ready pelts.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, by allowing only one climber or family group to climb at the time. Masks are encouraged in the gift shop. Hand sanitizer and masks are available in the gift shop.

For more information about the Cape San Blas Lighthouse, visit our Facebook page, Cape San Blas Lighthouse or our website, capesanblaslight.org.