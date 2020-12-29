Ray and Minnie Likely mark golden anniversary

The Star

Ray and Minnie Likely were married on Dec. 25, 1970.

Ray, a Vietnam veteran, retired from The St. Joe Paper Company in 1997. Minnie retired from the Gulf County School System in 2005, and has served in various positions throughout the district.

The Likelys spend their time traveling, and spending time with their children Cameron and Princess, and six grandchildren Jakari, Damir, Allie, Rayden, Ezzie, and Messiah.

We just want to say we love you and are thankful for everything y'all have done, for not only the family but for the community.