Laissez les bons temps rouler!

The good times rolled Tuesday afternoon as Gulf County's Mardi Gras celebration made merry on Fat Tuesday.

Gulf County’s Forgotten Krewe held the parade, which has grown steadily in five years. down Reid Avenue. It wasn't a record turn-out but it was a robust one, marked by floats and boats, golf carts and stroller.

Following the parade, the Haughty Heron held a party with free food and live music.

Patrick Conrad, with the Forgotten Krewe, said the parade went off superbly, with lots of beads and moon pies hurled to the many families that lined the route.