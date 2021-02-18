SUBSCRIBE NOW
Laissez les bons temps rouler!

David Adlerstein
The Star

The good times rolled Tuesday afternoon as Gulf County's Mardi Gras celebration made merry on Fat Tuesday.

Gulf County’s Forgotten Krewe held the parade, which has grown steadily in five years. down Reid Avenue. It wasn't a record turn-out but it was a robust one, marked by floats and boats, golf carts and stroller.

Following the parade, the Haughty Heron held a party with free food and live music.

Patrick Conrad, with the Forgotten Krewe, said the parade went off superbly, with lots of beads and moon pies hurled to the many families that lined the route.

Phil Cox, with the Forgotten Krewe, waves to the crowd, with Patrick Conrad, at right.
The Swivel Sisters, dedicated to "connecting women with water," rained goodies down on the crowd.
Mandi Singer tosses beads
Jessica Swindall hands out beads.
Jim McKnight tosses beads from his golf cart
Lots of kids amassed lots of beads
Penny Easton tosses beads from her car
Alan Wetzstein tosses candy to the crowd.