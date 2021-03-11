Griffins mark their 74th wedding anniversary

Special to the Star

It is with tremendous love and affection that we would like to recognize the 74th wedding anniversary of Ruth and Buford Griffin.

The couple will mark 74 years of matrimony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Buford Griffin, who served with the U.S. Army during World War II, and the former Ruth Syfrett were married March 10, 1947 in Dothan, Alabama, in the judge’s office.

The couple have two daughters, Wyvonne Griffin, of St. Joe Beach, and Juanise Griffin, of Port St. Joe, and two grandchildren, J.J. Hattaway, of Panama City, and Casie West, and husband Adrian, of Port St. Joe.

We congratulate them and invite the community to join with us all in celebrating their shared lifetime of love and family. We love you!