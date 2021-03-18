‘Ask A Master Gardener’ clinic Saturday

Special to the Star

Gulf County Master Gardeners will hold their first 2021 Ask A Master Gardener Clinic on Saturday, March 20, at the Just Plants and Accessories nursery, 4977 State Road 30-A, near Cape San Blas.

Master Gardeners will be onsite to answer gardening questions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while you roam around the nursery.

Come celebrate the first day of spring by learning more about what grows well in Gulf County gardens. Whether you want to learn more about native plants, add color to your garden spaces, or are wondering just what will grow in our sandy soil, the Master Gardeners can help you find the answers.

The Master Gardener volunteer program is a part of the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension Service.