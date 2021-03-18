Orchids not the prima donnas you might think

Special to the Star

The Port St. Joe Garden Club held its March meeting via Zoom, with the guest speaker club member Sandy McInnis who has cultivated orchids for decades.

Her program entitled “Phals, Catts, and Vans, Oh My!” referenced three particularly showy genera, or groups, of orchids - phalaenopsis, cattleyas, and vandas.

According to Ms. McInnis, orchids are surprisingly easy to grow despite suffering a reputation for being the prima donnas of the flower world. Once gardeners learn about and satisfy the growing conditions required by a specific variety, they are almost guaranteed a breathtaking profusion of blossoms on a reliably cyclical schedule.

Orchid growers can, dare one say, flaunt their plants outside for a major part of the year due to Gulf County's warm and humid climate. Depending on the variety, orchids may safely be transitioned from indoors to the patio or yard once nighttime temperatures lose their chill.

At the next meeting, garden club members will be in high gear organizing for the annual plant/yard/bake sale. This fundraiser is scheduled, rain or shine, for Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street.

Remember to arrive early to snap up the best finds among the merchandise at the yard sale. Then shop the selection of tried-and-true plants that will be perfect for your landscape, porch, or home.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page or email psjgardenclub@gmail.com.

Please contact coordinator Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the newly renovated and historic Garden Center at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is ideal for weddings, graduations, and family reunions.