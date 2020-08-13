HealthStreet offers free health assessments and memory screenings to adults 60 years or older

Free health assessments and memory screenings are available online and via phone through HealthStreet, a community engagement program at the University of Florida. All services are available to adults 60 or older in Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Marion, Putnam, Wakulla, and Washington counties. Interested individuals can call 352-294-4880 or visit us at https://bit.ly/UFMemoryScreening.