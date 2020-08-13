Arts Center Members’ Show opens next week

Hurray.

That was Marcy Trahan’s reaction to the announcement this week that The Joe Center for the Arts would be hosting its first in-person exhibit since the onset of the pandemic.

The second annual Members’ Show will be held Aug. 21-Sept. 18, with the facility open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

“Everyone will be required to wear a mask in the building and follow social distancing guidelines,” said Trahan, chair of the board of the non-profit The Joe Center for the Arts.

“We will also display the artwork in an online gallery on our website.”

There will be no opening reception due the pandemic, but if COVID-19 positivity rates decline, Trahan said there is a hope for a closing reception.

“Everyone can vote for People’s Choice throughout the show (in the facility only) and the winners will be announced during the closing reception,” Trahan said.

Grant dollars

The Joe Center for the Arts has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation based in Miami.

Trahan said the Center was able to work with Lanier Motes, the Senior Marketing Manager of the St. Joe Company, and April Wilkes of The St. Joe Community Foundation to receive the grant.

“This is an unrestricted grant that can be used to support The Joe in any area needed,” Trahan said. “This was unexpected but welcome news that we had been selected for this grant.

“It is a positive recognition of what The Joe Center for the Arts brings to the local communities along the Forgotten Coast.”

The dollars will come in handy for The Joe.

During 2.5 years of operation the facility has been impacted by Hurricane Michael’s damage to our building and recently the closures mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The timing of these two events means that we have not been able to have a full year of completed programing,” Trahan said. “Despite this, we continue to have a high level of support from our members and the communities we serve.

Like many non-profit organizations, the Joe operates on a lean budget and depends on sales of artwork from exhibits, member support, grants and corporate support, Trahan said.

“This grant has come at a time that will help The Joe continue to work toward our goal of becoming a self-sustaining community arts organization and to meet our mission which is to ‘educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts,’” Trahan said.

Gift shop

The Joe now also has a Gift Shop. Currently it is displaying items donated by some of The Joe’s artists.

Trahan said a process is being developed regarding the jurying of artists for those who may wish to sell smaller items in the shop.

The gift shop will be open during normal exhibition hours.