Salt-Air Farmers Market back Saturday

The Port St. Joe Salt-Air Farmers Market is back 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET Saturday at City Commons Park adjacent to City Hall at the intersection of Reid Ave. and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd. (State 71).

At the market, now in its 13th year, visitors will find seasonal produce, jewelry, tie dye, carved woodwork, arts and crafts and much more.

Visitors should wear masks and practice social distancing.

The Salt-Air Farmers Market is open the first and third Saturday of each month.