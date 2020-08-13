TDC's new website includes host of tools, including virtual tours

Star Staff Report

The Gulf County Tourist Development Council invited visitors to explore their new website that launched in late June.

Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features such as Live Chat, Virtual 360 Degree Tours, a Gallery of Social Media Images from Visitors, a Digital Visitor Guide and a free Concierge Service.

The site still allows the visitor to easily explore and view images of the beaches, waterways and adventures in Gulf County to easily help plan their vacation.

For an extra step, the user is able to narrow down the region and amenities with a simple search.

Virtual experiences are available through the Gulf County YouTube channel, 360-degree tours of parks, beach accesses and historical sites plus you can plan your vacation while listening to the Gulf County Vibe Spotify Playlist.

For inspiration, the visitor can view images from travelers that were posted on social media channels. There are galleries on most all pages of the website.

In addition, the new website will allow the local partners to access and update their business listing at any time. They are able to showcase their listing with new features such as events, special offers and multiple images, which will give the visitor an overall better experience.

If you are interested in planning a vacation to Gulf County, visit the website at VIsitGulf.com.