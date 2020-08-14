FDOH-Gulf announces two positive COVID deaths

The Florida Department of Health in Gulf reported today two Gulf County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

That brings the total of COVID-19-related deaths in Gulf County to four.

The cases involved an 82-year-old male and a 65-year-old female.

The state's medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in the Florida, the department's aim is to inform the rural counties about the situation as these new deaths will be reported on the state Floridahealth.gov dashboard. The FDOH-Gulf staff expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our residents.

The health of our residents remains our priority. In times of tragedy, our communities have always been a strong source of support for one another. We need our communities to help do everything they can to slow the spread of the virus.