MB’s Daniel earns Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern

Special to The Star

AMERICUS, GA -- Hunter Daniel, a resident of Mexico Beach, made the Summer 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 429 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

