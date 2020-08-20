Members’s Show opens Friday at The Joe

Star Staff Report

After shutting its doors for more than five months as a pandemic has raged, The Joe Center for the Arts will reopen and hosts its annual Members Show 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

There will be no opening reception due to the high COVID-19 positivity rates and concerns for public safety and visitors to the gallery will be asked to wear face masks.

There is a hope for a closing reception when the exhibit ends Sept. 18.

The exhibit will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturdays.

All voting for People’s Choice awards will be done at the gallery.

The Joe will also have a virtual gallery of entrants to the Members’ Show on its website.

“It’s a great way to share with friends and family living outside the area,” said Marcy Trahan, board chair for The Joe Center for the Arts.

The gallery is located at 201 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.