Star Staff Report

The Frank Pate boat ramp area was filled to capacity Sunday as the 2020 scallop harvest season kicked off in St. Joseph Bay.

On Memorial Day weekend, on July Fourth Weekend, 110-125 boat trailers could be counted around the ramp.

Sunday, more than 210 were counted at the height of the morning and the Bay was filled with boats, folks wading in, some with nets, and general enjoyment as the season, which ends Sept. 24, got underway