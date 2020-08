Star Staff Report

The Clergy of Gulf County will join together for a “Gulf County Prayer Service” for peace, unity, healing, safety and back-to-school.

The service will be held 5 p.m. ET Saturday at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse in George Core Park.

Social distancing will be implemented: please wear a face mask.

For more information contact Apostle David Woods at 819-4822 or Simona Williams at 227-4002.