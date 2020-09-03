Open Enrollment: 4-H is ready for you

By Julie McMillian

Gulf County 4H and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent

Attn: Youth Ages 8-18, September 1st starts open enrollment for the 2020/2021 4-H year. We are experiencing a little different year, but 4-H is embracing these unprecedented times and is preparing to provide 4-H youth programming for the upcoming year. Nothing is more important than our youth and their health. Despite the fact things may require a few adjustments, such as masks, social distancing, and some virtual club meetings, we are ready for the year ahead.

While we realize that computer usage and screen time has increased due to the pandemic, it will be a part of our 4-H clubs and/or projects. Over the spring and summer months, Florida 4-H created an array of virtual summer camp experiences that taught agents we can still engage and provide wonderful learning experiences without being in person. So, we will move into the new 4-H year with our newfound tools and skills to create engaging experiences. For example, livestock, horse club and shooting sports and the associated club meetings surrounding these programs may be a hybrid of small in-person groups with safety measures and virtual meetings, but they will take place. Additionally, there will be a variety of virtual 4-H clubs offered.

4-H Agents will be here to support these clubs and projects. Please understand that we will be taking extra precautions and measures to ensure all experiences, whether in person or virtually, meet all Florida 4-H requirements. We look forward to our temporary ‘new normal’ and invite you to enroll in the 2020-2021 4-H year online https://v2.4honline.com. . For more information, contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200 or email jmcmillian@ufl.edu. *Due to COVID-19, our physical office location is closed to public traffic at this time. However, please call or email us for assistance with extension related needs. Sorry for the inconvenience.