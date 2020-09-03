Junior Service League donates to schools

Star Staff Report

The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe started off its year with donating over $2,000 worth of school supplies to both Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka Elementary School. The Junior Service League is a non-profit civic league providing many opportunities for Gulf County and the surrounding community. We are proud to help with providing extra supplies for the school systems. If you would like to know more about the Junior Service League and its upcoming projects find them on Facebook or email jslpsj@gmail.com!