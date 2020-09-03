Mexico Beach Photography Contest winners

In spite of all the turmoil that surrounds, somehow photographers capture this local paradise in all its glory.

Winners in the 2020 Mexico Beach Photography Contest were announced last week, with the top three photos selected in six categories.

Particularly striking was the number of winning photos from visitors or tourists, from Oklahoma to Iowa to Georgia.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated,” said Kimberly Shoaf, executive director of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council.

“The judges reviewed all entries and we are delighted to announce this year’s winners.

Shoaf said all photos were displayed for viewing at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center with the first-place photographs on display until Tuesday.

“All photographs will be released to the photographers after this date and no photographs will be mailed back,” Shoaf said, adding those photos not claimed by Oct. 1 will be released over to the Mexico Beach Welcome Center at its disposal.

“Again, thank you all for participating and entering,” Shoaf said. “We hope you will continue to capture Mexico Beach through your ‘eyes’ and enter next year.”!

The winners:

Around Mexico Beach: 1. Allison Harden- Ellenwood, GA; 2. Tommy Hagey- Nashville, TN; 3. Casey Bramlett- Alto, GA

Sunrise & Sunset: 1. Sean Pridgeon- Port St. Joe; 2. Bill Fauth- Mexico Beach; 3. Casey Bramlett- Alto, GA

Fishing & Boating: 1. Bill Fauth- Mexico Beach; 2. Terrie Johnson- Caro, GA; 3. Nancy Walker- Clear Lake, Iowa

People: 1. Sean Pridgeon- Port St. Joe; 2. Amy Miller- Sapulpa, OK; 3. Nancy Walker- Clear Lake, Iowa

Flora & Animal Life: 1. Bill Fauth- Mexico Beach; 2. Cathy Stewart- Mexico Beach; 3. Ellen Lail- Atlanta, GA

The Beaches: 1. Gloria Sanchez- Mexico Beach; 2. Bill Fauth- Mexico Beach; 3. Miky Lee Turrill- Warne, NC