Local Woodmen chapter donates to public schools

Special to The Star

The local Woodmen Chapter has donated $500 to each public school located in Gulf County.

Our chapter felts it was important to reach out now to help with the needs of the COVID-19 virus-related issues.

At Woodmen Life, we are committed to serving our members, their communities and our country. We have always been guided by honesty, integrity and good.

To know more about Woodmen Life contact Carol Dixon at 625-5530 or Nick Long at 694-3463.

We are located at 101 Reid Ave. in Port St. Joe.