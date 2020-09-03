Registration open for Hurricane Timber Recovery Block Grant Program

Special to The Star

Registration for the Florida Timber Recovery Block Grant Program is now available to forest landowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is managed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in conjunction with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and the Florida Forest Service (FFS), which will provide technical assistance to forest landowners required to produce documentation to receive compensation for their loss.

The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.

The direct link to the Block Grant web page is at FloridaDisaster.org/timber. Register there to begin the application process. Information about a series of FDEM webinars about this program is also at that link. For questions about the registration or application process call the FDEM hotline at 850-270-8317.

For more details and tips on the application process and other information see the latest news blog post: http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/sfrc/2020/08/26/registration-now-open-for-hurricane-michael-timber-recovery-block-grant-program/

Forest Recovery Webinar Series

Forest Recovery beginning 2 p.m. ET Sept. 10 and continuing on three consecutive Thursdays through Oct. 1.

Landowners in the central Panhandle region of Florida are ready to move forward with restoring their property after the devastation of Hurricane Michael in 2018, but questions still linger for many.

What about the long-awaited disaster recovery assistance? What is the status of timber markets?

What kind of trees should I plant?

Are there invasive species that we need to look for?

Join us to get the information you need to take the next steps in forest recovery.

Please register for each webinar you wish to attend.

*Sept. 10 | 2-3 p.m. ET: Hurricane Recovery Assistance and Timber Market Update Details and registration for Webinar 1: https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HPxHw40QTwGsY02dUbXDMQ

*Sept. 17| 2-3 p.m. ET: Which Pine is Right for My Property? Details and registration for Webinar 2: https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AitbscsrQ6i_KwJIOFN8ow

*Sept. 24| 2-3 p.m. ET: Keys to Success with Longleaf Pine and Enviva Biomass Partnership Details and registration for Webinar 3: https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G96IdYpeQPOn8NwnndqQ7w

*Oct. 1| 2-3 p.m. ET: Invasive Species Identification and Control Details and registration for Webinar 4: https://ufl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9mcRafM1ROCtTDS8PJhh5g

Continuing Education Credits: These Webinars have been submitted for 1.0 Cat. 1 SAF CFE credit each (4.0 total for the series), pending approval. You must attend the full hour to qualify for CFE credit.