PSJ Garden Club prepping for new year

By Susan Wozniak

Special to The Star

The Port St. Joe Garden Club will be hosting its first meeting after the summer hiatus. Members will assemble 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 10 outside the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. For those who cannot attend the morning function, an evening meeting will be held at 6 p.m. ET at the Garden Center.

The focus will be on preparations for the much-anticipated Plant Sale/Yard Sale the following Saturday, Sept. 12 at the same location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET, rain or shine.

Passionflowers, walking irises, various species of hibiscus, herbs, and succulents are some of the plants that will be for sale. The Yard Sale will take place inside the Garden Center with upcycled items and an dizzying array of household treasures. Invite a friend, grab your mask, and enjoy this annual event.

Gulf County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer your inquiries about plants that thrive in the Panhandle.

To learn about the club's activities, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414. Please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the newly renovated and historic Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is perfect for weddings, showers, and family reunions.