Public schools to close Tuesday due to weather
By Tim Croft
The Star
Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton said Monday that public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather.
With former Tropical Storm Sally strengthening into a hurricane overnight Sunday, Norton said the area is forecast to receive some severe weather Tuesday.
The eye of Sally also shifted a bit east, with the eastern side of the projected track now at the Florida/Alabama line near Mobile.
Norton said the district has hurricane days built into the calendar.
"We are just not going to chance it," Norton said.