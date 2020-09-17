School Board finalizes budget, millage rate

More than three months after the fiscal year began, the Gulf County School Board held its second and final budget hearing last week.

Overall, the millage rate will fall by nearly 3 percent, but overall state and local spending will increase nearly 13 percent.

Much of the increase in spending reflects Hurricane Michael-related projects and repairs.

School millage will fall from 6.439 to 6.263 for the fiscal year that began June 1.

A mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 in assessed taxable personal property.

The millage rate is 10 percent above the rollback millage, that which the board would need to levy to bring in the same amount of revenue as the prior year.

The reason?

While enrollment has remained stagnant and the millage rate is dropping, rising property values align with more revenue.

The value of the mill increased 15 percent for the district this year.

That said, from the start of the fiscal year to the numbers that state lawmakers provide each year during their annual session, school budgets are unlike any others.

Budgets for the county and two cities begin Oct. 1.

The main components of the school district’s budget are decided in Tallahassee with little to zero input from local officials.

Not only does the state determine those numbers, but lawmakers also allocate dollars into categoricals which further constrain local flexibility in spending.

And, this year, the pandemic kept the state from released final numbers to school boards until after the governor signed the budget in June.

The largest millage component, Required Local Effort, is that which the district must levy to access state funds.

That millage fell by 4.69 percent, from 3.841 to 3.662.

Each district is permitted to levy 0.748 for discretionary spending and voters have supported an additional one mill operating levy for over a decade.

The one component over which the school board has any say is Local Capital Improvement, or LCI, dollars, those for “bricks-and-mortars.”

The school board increased that millage from 0.847 to 0.850.

Any district may levy up to 1.5 mills for LCI, but the local school board has kept its LCI well below one mill as a pledge more than a decade old made to earn voter support of the additional operating millage.

The big-ticket item for the LCI dollars is more than $1 million for heating and air conditioning throughout the district, particularly work ongoing on the two junior-senior high schools.

The district also intends to purchase two more buses as part of a multi-year plan to revitalize an aging fleet.

Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School security

Two other LCI projects will focus on the school’s security.

The district intends to spend $75,000 on cameras both inside and outside the school.

In addition, the school’s intercom will be rewired to permit several security features, such as a panic button.

School safety

In another security measure, not exclusive to one school, the district, after board approval last week, will also contract with a company to provide school safety tools for all schools.

The company will provide software for schools to prepare their safety drills, as well linkage with local 911 and crisis communications.

Districts will, in effect, be able to design safety protocols and drills specific to their challenges and geographics.

Distance learning day

District officials were pleased with the first practice distance learning day the schools used Sept. 4.

Technical issues were at minimum, said Lori Price, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, and the feedback from teachers and students overwhelmingly positive.

Board chair Cindy Belin said officials from several neighboring district applauded the idea.