County libraries to offer ‘Grab and Go’ services

Special to The Star

Beginning Monday, the Gulf County Libraries, part of the Northwest Regional Library System (NWRLS), will resume limited in person hours for “Grab and Go Library Services.”

Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka will be open Monday and Friday (10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT). Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library in Port St. Joe will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

Curbside Pickup Services will be available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at both locations.

“Grab and Go Library Services” allow patrons to safely browse and use the computer inside the library. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at 6 feet while inside the library. Library staff will wear masks. Hand sanitizer is located on the customer service counter for use.

The maximum library capacity is limited to 50 percent. If large groups gather in one library section, patrons may be asked to relocate for the safety of all patrons and staff. Furniture has been arranged to encourage social distancing. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The Meeting and Study Rooms will be closed until further notice. Computer use is limited to 1 hour per person, per day. If you are working on an essential task that requires more than one hour, check in with library staff before you begin your session to see if an extension is possible.

Please do not enter the library if you are sick. All borrowed library materials will be quarantined for a minimum of eight days, which means they will remain on your card during that time. Patrons will not be charged overdue fines for items in quarantine.

Virtual Library programming is available through the Charles Whitehead Public Library and Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library Facebook pages, as well as the Northwest Regional Library System Florida YouTube channel. The Charles Whitehead Public Library has weekly take home crafts recommended for ages 3 - 8 while supplies last.

The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library is located at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe / 299-8879.

The Charles Whitehead Public Library is located at 314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka / 850-639-2419. For more information on Grab and Go Library Services, visit www.nwrls.com.