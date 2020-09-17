Application period open for ‘Festival of Trees’ at The Joe

The Joe Center for the Arts has opened the window for applications to participate in this year’s second annual “Festival of Trees.”

The application deadline will be open through Nov. 1.

“Last year’s festival was such a joyous event for our community which was recovering from Hurricane Michael,” said Marcy Trahan, chair of The Joe board.

“This year we are showing we can recover from the effects of the pandemic as well. Given the impacts of COVID-19 on our lives, some holiday spirit is what we all need to look forward to.”

Last year’s event filled the gallery with trees, wreaths and other holiday staples.

The “Festival of Trees” is open to individuals, local businesses and organizations, urging the creation of a holiday display “that represents your business or used to educate everyone about an organization’s purpose.”

“It can be a Christmas tree, a wreath or a creative way to display your holiday spirit,” Trahan said.

The Joe Center for the Arts is also seeking donations from local businesses and corporations for a silent auction as well as sponsorship dollars to help offset event costs.

If you and/or your organization would like to participate at any level, the following forms can be found at www.TheJoeCenter.org. (Schedule, Sponsorship forms, Display and Silent Auction forms, and Guidelines for Displays.)

The application(s) can be completed online or printed off and delivered to The Joe during open hours or mailed to:

The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

For any questions or additional information please contact Trahan (info@thejoecenter.org) for assistance.