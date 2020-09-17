The Joe to host reception Friday, upcoming exhibit

Still standing and expanding the schedule.

The Joe Center for the Arts will host a closing reception for its annual Members’ Show 6-8 p.m. ET Friday at its gallery located at 201 Reid Ave.

In keeping with safety guidelines, light refreshments will be served outside in front of The Joe following social-distancing guidelines.

Masks are required to enter the gallery to view the artwork.

The winner of the People’s Choice awards will be announced during the reception.

“Come see the incredible talent of our members and you can cast your vote before the reception,” said Marcy Trahan, chair of The Joe board.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Joe’s next show, “Lighten Up! Getting Past the COVID Blues” will on display Oct. 2-30.

“The pandemic has impacted all of our lives and we all have found ways to deal with its limitations,” Trahan said. “Artists have responded to the challenge sharing their personal responses to it.”

Trahan said the work ranges from the “poignant to the humorous.”

The work of featured artist Michael Albert will showcased during the show.

There will be no opening reception, but there will be a closing reception Oct. 30.

“Our hope is that be then we can have our normal full-fledged receptions for everyone to enjoy,” Trahan said.

The gallery at The Joe Center for the Arts is open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. ET Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET Saturdays.

The Joe Center for the Arts is a 501c3 non-profit community-based art center with a mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the arts.