This is last weekend of scallop season

Star Staff Report

Haven’t been able to get out on St. Joseph Bay and search for scallops, yet?

There is still a little time.

This will be the final weekend of the 2020 bay scallop harvest season which will end a week from today.

Though the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission performed no adult scallop abundance surveys this year due to the global pandemic, anecdotal information indicated a good season.

The boat ramp at Frank Pate Park seemed perpetually packed, particularly each weekend.

On the first day of the season, Aug. 16, more than 200 boat trailers were parked around the boat ramp at any one time.

Kelli Godwin, executive director of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council, said all news at the Welcome Center and beaches was good.

“We had a very successful scallop season,” Godwin said.

And Bobby Scarborough at Bluewater Outriggers indicated in his weekly reports that most visitors and locals reported a good season with plenty of bag limits reached.