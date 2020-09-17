Linton named new branch manager at Wewahitchka public library

Special to The Star

Joyelle Linton was appointed the new Branch Manager for the Charles Whitehead Public Library effective June 29.

Linton is a life-long resident of Gulf County and has worked part-time for the Northwest Regional Library System since 2014.

She has led children’s programming since 2015 and currently provides weekly Take Home Craft Kits for ages 3 – 8 through Curbside Pickup while supplies last. Linton is replacing former Branch Manager, Beulah Harrison.

“I love this library and I am very excited about this new opportunity,” Linton said. “As branch manager, I look forward to expanding the library’s reach into our community and meeting the people of Wewahitchka’s needs.”

Linton has been busy with management training, providing Curbside Pickup services, and organizing the library for when it reopens to the public.

“I am looking forward to working with Ms. Linton, who has deep roots in the community, and years of service to children and families here,” said Mimi Minnick, Gulf County Coordinator for the Northwest Regional Library System.

“In the short time she's been with us as branch manager, she has shown her commitment not only to this small-town library, but also to this small town, and I know she will work hard to improve library services for the people of Wewahitchka. We are tremendously lucky to have her.”

The Charles Whitehead Public Library is located at 314 North Second St. Wewahitchka, FL 32465. For more information, contact the library at 850-639-2419 or visit www.nwrls.com.