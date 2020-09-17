GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club news

By Rhonda Alderman

Special to The Star

Yard Sale

Come shop at our indoor yard sale Saturday at the old Catholic Church building. There will be something for everyone. See our flyer. All proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club’s many community projects.

Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park bricks

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club has been working with the city of Wewahitchka to establish a Veteran’s Park to honor our veteran’s. Two brick orders have been sent in and we have begun to make a third order. Thanks to The Tapper Foundation for a donation, we can now place an order for seven flag poles.

We are continuing to sell 4x8 bricks with branch of service emblem, rank, branch and veteran’s name for $56. These pavers will be placed around a monument as well as the United States of America flag and all service flags in their perspective order located at 169 State 71, in front of Lake Alice Park.

As a 501c3 charity organization all donations are greatly appreciated. Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place an order or for more information contact Club President Laura Baxley at 832-9436.

To learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. We meet in the Fellowship Hall at Glad Tidings Church on Hwy 71 in Wewahitchka the second Tuesday of each month. We have refreshments at 5:30 pm and our club meeting starting promptly at 6:00 pm. Our next meeting will be October 13, 2020.

New members

We are excited to welcome two new members to GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Candice Mills and LeAnn Coulter. These members will bring fresh new talent to our already talented volunteer organization.