14th Judicial Nominating Commission announces selection process

Star Staff Report

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission, pursuant to a request from Governor Ron DeSantis, and through Chairman Waylon Graham announced the process concerning the taking and reviewing of applications from members of the Florida Bar who are interested in applying for the vacancy recently created when County Court Judge Thomas Welch of Panama City announced his upcoming retirement.

All those interested in applying for this vacancy should complete the appropriate application that may be downloaded from the Florida Bar’s website or the Governor’s website.

Then, the applicant should provide the original, along with eight copies, including eight CD-R’s, containing a complete copy of the application, to the Law Office of Waylon Graham, located at 537 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

The absolute deadline for turning in these applications is 4 p.m. C.D.T. Friday, Oct. 2. Any applications received after this date and time, regardless of the excuse, will be rejected and will not be reviewed by the Commission.

The interviews of eligible applicants will take place on a date and time to be announced in the near future.

For further information, or if you should have any questions, please contact the office of the Chairman, Waylon Graham, at 850-763-6335.

The other members of the Commission are Todd Brister, Brandon Burg, Jeffrey Carter, Mark Graham, William Lewis, John Maceluch, and Rob Sale.