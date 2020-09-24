UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live Online
Unfortunately, the UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live events are not possible right now due to COVID-19. Given the limitations of the current situation, the UF/IFAS Extension Agents of the Panhandle Outdoors Team have moved their efforts to an online format – Panhandle Outdoors Live Online.
The team will be presenting a new topic the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through December. Each live, interactive video conference event will take place from 12-12:30 p.m. CTl / 1-1:30 p.m. ET.
Use the link below to register for each session you would like to attend. After you complete the registration you will be emailed a link that you can use to access the session.
https://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/panhandle-outdoors-live-online/
Links to webinar recordings as well as webinar evaluations are provided on the site.
Here is the remaining schedule for 2020:
Sept. 23: Successful Wildlife Food Plots
Presenter: Jennifer Bearden – Okaloosa County Extension
Oct. 7: Bats – A Misunderstood Beneficial Mammal
Presenter: Carrie Stevenson – Escambia County Extension
Oct. 21: Seasonal Seafood
Presenter: Christina Verlinde – Santa Rosa County Extension
Nov. 4: Apalachicola Bay Oysters – A Treasured Natural Resource with an Uncertain Future
Presenter: Erik Lovestrand – Franklin County Extension
Nov. 18: Drinking Water Quality and Wells – Why Should You Have Your Water Tested?
Presenter: Andrea Albertin – Northwest District Extension
Dec. 2: Controlling Invasive Woody Plants
Presenter: Mark Mauldin – Washington County Extension
Dec. 16: Get a Jump on Managing Your Pond This Spring
Presenter: Laura Tiu – Okaloosa/Walton County Extension and Ray Bodrey - Gulf County Extension
For more information, contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200 or email at rbodrey@ufl.edu. *Due to COVID-19, our physical office location is closed to public traffic at this time. However, please call or email us for assistance with extension related needs. Sorry for the inconvenience.
