UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live Online

By Ray Bodrey Gulf County Extension Director UF/IFAS

Special to The Star

Unfortunately, the UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live events are not possible right now due to COVID-19. Given the limitations of the current situation, the UF/IFAS Extension Agents of the Panhandle Outdoors Team have moved their efforts to an online format – Panhandle Outdoors Live Online.

The team will be presenting a new topic the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through December. Each live, interactive video conference event will take place from 12-12:30 p.m. CTl / 1-1:30 p.m. ET.

Use the link below to register for each session you would like to attend. After you complete the registration you will be emailed a link that you can use to access the session.

https://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/panhandle-outdoors-live-online/

Links to webinar recordings as well as webinar evaluations are provided on the site.

Here is the remaining schedule for 2020:

Sept. 23: Successful Wildlife Food Plots

Presenter: Jennifer Bearden – Okaloosa County Extension

Oct. 7: Bats – A Misunderstood Beneficial Mammal

Presenter: Carrie Stevenson – Escambia County Extension

Oct. 21: Seasonal Seafood

Presenter: Christina Verlinde – Santa Rosa County Extension

Nov. 4: Apalachicola Bay Oysters – A Treasured Natural Resource with an Uncertain Future

Presenter: Erik Lovestrand – Franklin County Extension

Nov. 18: Drinking Water Quality and Wells – Why Should You Have Your Water Tested?

Presenter: Andrea Albertin – Northwest District Extension

Dec. 2: Controlling Invasive Woody Plants

Presenter: Mark Mauldin – Washington County Extension

Dec. 16: Get a Jump on Managing Your Pond This Spring

Presenter: Laura Tiu – Okaloosa/Walton County Extension and Ray Bodrey - Gulf County Extension

For more information, contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200 or email at rbodrey@ufl.edu. *Due to COVID-19, our physical office location is closed to public traffic at this time. However, please call or email us for assistance with extension related needs. Sorry for the inconvenience.

