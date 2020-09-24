SUBSCRIBE NOW
UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live Online

By Ray Bodrey Gulf County Extension Director UF/IFAS
Special to The Star

Unfortunately, the UF/IFAS Extension Panhandle Outdoors Live events are not possible right now due to COVID-19. Given the limitations of the current situation, the UF/IFAS Extension Agents of the Panhandle Outdoors Team have moved their efforts to an online format – Panhandle Outdoors Live Online. 

Webinar series announced

The team will be presenting a new topic the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through December. Each live, interactive video conference event will take place from 12-12:30 p.m. CTl / 1-1:30 p.m. ET. 

Use the link below to register for each session you would like to attend. After you complete the registration you will be emailed a link that you can use to access the session. 

https://nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu/nat/panhandle-outdoors-live-online/ 

Links to webinar recordings as well as webinar evaluations are provided on the site.  

Here is the remaining schedule for 2020: 

Sept. 23:  Successful Wildlife Food Plots   

Presenter: Jennifer Bearden – Okaloosa County Extension 

Oct. 7:  Bats – A Misunderstood Beneficial Mammal  

Presenter: Carrie Stevenson – Escambia County Extension 

Oct. 21:  Seasonal Seafood   

Presenter: Christina Verlinde – Santa Rosa County Extension  

Nov. 4:  Apalachicola Bay Oysters – A Treasured Natural Resource with an Uncertain Future 

Presenter: Erik Lovestrand – Franklin County Extension 

Nov. 18:  Drinking Water Quality and Wells – Why Should You Have Your Water Tested? 

Presenter: Andrea Albertin – Northwest District Extension  

Dec. 2:  Controlling Invasive Woody Plants  

Presenter: Mark Mauldin – Washington County Extension 

Dec. 16:  Get a Jump on Managing Your Pond This Spring 

Presenter: Laura Tiu – Okaloosa/Walton County Extension and Ray Bodrey - Gulf County Extension  

For more information, contact Gulf County Extension at 639-3200 or email at rbodrey@ufl.edu. *Due to COVID-19, our physical office location is closed to public traffic at this time. However, please call or email us for assistance with extension related needs. Sorry for the inconvenience.  

UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.  