Humane Society opens ‘Pet Pantry’

Star Staff Report

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society announced this week a new addition, the “Pet Pantry.”

The shelter has both free dog and cat food available for those in need. The only requirement is that you leave some for the next person... And remember, dogs love to eat cat food too...

The "Pet Pantry" is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m...

The SJBHSD is always accepting your generous donations. Thank you in advance to all of our wonderful friends!