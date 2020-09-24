SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Humane Society opens ‘Pet Pantry’

Star Staff Report

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society announced this week a new addition, the “Pet Pantry.”  

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society has opened a "Pet Pantry"

The shelter has both free dog and cat food available for those in need. The only requirement is that you leave some for the next person... And remember, dogs love to eat cat food too...  

Pet owners in need can receive free food

The "Pet Pantry" is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m...  

The SJBHSD is always accepting your generous donations. Thank you in advance to all of our wonderful friends! 