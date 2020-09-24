The Laundry Basket pays it forward!

Special to The Star

It was two years ago that Hurricane Michael devastated our Forgotten Coast. The Laundry Basket was fortunate enough to be up and running one week after the storm.

In late October 2018, we were able to offer two days of free laundry to the community.

Hurricane Laura hit Southern Louisiana hard, in particularly DeQuincy, LA, hometown to Patrick Van Winkle, our brother-in law. We partnered with Patrick Van Winkle and my sister, Judi Van Winkle to provide free laundry at Wilcox Washateria in DeQuincy, LA, on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Everyone remembers how good it felt to have clean clothes after Hurricane Michael. We need your help!!

We are looking for monetary donations to support this effort. Any amount you can donate will go toward future free laundry days in DeQuincy, LA.

Monetary donations can be made in person at The Laundry Basket in Port St Joe.

Thank you for all your help.

The Laundry Basket, located at 327 Reid Ave in Port St Joe has been in business since August 2008 and is a division of Hospitality Linens LLC.

The Laundry Basket provides walk in self-serve laundry seven days a week.

Hospitality Linens provides commercial laundry services for property management companies from Mexico Beach, to St George Island, Florida and is the oldest commercial laundry service on the Forgotten Coast.