Long-time PSJ mayor Pate dies

Star Staff Report

Frank Pate, the longest serving mayor in the history of Port St. Joe, passed away Tuesday after a long illness.

He was 95.

Pate served as mayor for nearly 40 years, returning to office two years after his only losing election, which came after he had already served 30 years in office.

Pate stepped away from office for good in 2006. He was named Mayor Emeritus in 2007.

HIs list of accomplishments while in office is long, from ushering in sweeping infrastructure improvements to guiding the city through integration.

The boat ramp in Port St. Joe is named in his honor.

More to come in next week’s edition of The Star.