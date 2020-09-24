Sally impacts less than forecast

Hurricane Sally dumped more than a dozen inches of rain on Gulf County, but overall impacts were minimal, according to county officials.

Ben Guthrie with Emergency Management said at least one home was impacted by flash flooding Thursday, a rescue had to be performed, and there could be more.

“We have not gotten up there yet to get a clear number,” Guthrie said.

River flooding proved to be more a “nuisance” than an event as the Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers did not crest as high as forecasted.

There were a number of road closures on the north end of the county, and Byrd Parker Drive still had some water Tuesday, but overall impacts from river flooding was minimal.

“None of the rivers ever crested where they thought they would which was a blessing for us,” Guthrie said.

The coastal beaches took a hit though the full extent is not yet known.

“We lost some beach but the (restoration project of last year) performed well,” said Assistant County Administrator Warren Yeager. “The berm (at the south end) did its job.,”

Yeager said the federal and state governments were going to fly a drone over beaches from Bay to Escambia counties to assess the extent of erosion.

“We are trying to get in on that to get better numbers on the sand we lost,” Yeager said.

Once those number were known, he added, the county would likely be examining options for a project to replace the lost sand.

Sally was also not kind to the turtle population.

On St. Joseph Peninsula 45 sea turtle nest were either lost (35) or inundated (12) by the water.

"We took quite a hit," said Jessica Swindall with the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol. Mostly on the south end, there was some pretty severe erosion in the surf."

Swindall added that of the 12 nests inundated, "maybe two have a chance to have viablef hatchlings."