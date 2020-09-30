Gold Star Mom honored

By Natalie Dolan Special to the Star

On Sunday, Sept. 27, VFW Auxiliary 10069 honored a very special lady, Gold Star Mom, Pat Johnson.

Mrs. Johnson became a Gold Star Mom when she lost her son, Navy Lieutenant Commander Christopher Blaschum on March 2, 2002. Blaschum died after ejecting from his F-14 while training during Operation Enduring Freedom. Many local residents will remember Blaschum, who was born in and spent much of his young life in Port St. Joe.

Local resident and Gulf County Recovery Coordinator Warren Yeager gave a moving and memorable speech about Chris, including an incident where a small gator wound up running loose in Yeager's home. Warren also commended the VFW for our service to veterans and their families, and reminded us that we must never forget our military and the sacrifices they made and continue to make for our country.

Johnson and several of her family members enjoyed breakfast and catching up with Yeager and a cousin they hadn't seen in many years. About 30 VFW members and guests also attended.

Gold Star Mom Day is celebrated each year on the last Sunday in September. Gold Star Moms have lost a child in military service during a war or conflict. As information, John C. Gainous VFW Post 10069 holds a breakfast every other Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. The next breakfast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11. The Post is now non-smoking and the public is welcome to attend!