National POW/MIA Day commemorated

By Natalie Dolan Special to the Star

On Friday, Sept. 18, National POW/MIA Day, VFW Auxiliary 10069 along with John C. Gainous VFW Post served up a fish fry to commemorate the occasion.

Over 40 members and guests enjoyed fried haddock, basa and grouper along with several tasty side dishes and a variety of desserts. Post Commander Robert Ray and Post Chaplain Jerry Blosser conducted a ceremony and prayers for all military.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

In addition to the national ceremony, hundreds of observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military bases, ships, state capitols, schools and veterans' facilities. No matter where they are held, these National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies share the common purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.

As of today, over 82,000 US military members are still missing.