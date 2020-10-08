St. Joe Elementary gets Little Free Library

Special to the Star

Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small book exchange number 60,000 around the world, including Port St. Joe.

Liz Lentz, and her daughter, Eliza, started a Little Library, also known as the Lentz Lending Library, in their front yard, for their neighborhood. Their Little Library was built by Port St. Joe resident Jerry Jessen, a retired, self-employed, technical writer and former resident of Minnesota.

Recently, Liz and Eliza donated their Little Library to Port St. Joe Elementary School. And, with the blessing of Superintendent Jim Norton and Port St. Joe Elementary School Principal Joni Mock, the Little Library was recently installed in front of the school.

The Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. It functions on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. If you take a book or two from the little library, try to bring some to share.

The Little Free Library will play an essential role by providing access to books, inspire readers and encourage the love of reading.