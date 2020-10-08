Wewa Woman’s Club honors Holloway

Special to the Star

At the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, Ms. Betty Holloway was pinned her 65-year membership pin and award letter by the 2018-2020 President Carolyn Watson and Membership Chair Rhonda Alderman. Ms. Holloway dedicated 65 years of volunteering for our beautiful community and has touched everyone she came in contact with. We would like to send a huge thank you to her.

Mark Your Calendars! On Friday, Oct. 16, the GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club, will host its BBQ Pulled-Pork Fundraiser and have begun taking preorders. For $8, get a plate that includes a large pulled-pork sandwich, homemade coleslaw, baked beans and homemade peach cobbler. Pick-up 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT Friday at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church’s Fellowship Hall. Delivery also available!

All proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club’s many community projects. For more information contact Carolyn Watson (340-1984), Rhonda Alderman (348-9477), Laura Baxley (832-9436) Ann Nunery (832-6938) or any club member

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club would like to give a big THANK YOU to all who came out to support us at our yard sales on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3. And to those club members who worked for many hours to make our yard sale successful. A special thank you to Paul for donating the space. We are a nonprofit 501c3 organization so all proceeds will be going towards our awesome community projects.

To learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. Better yet, come to our meeting. We meet in the Fellowship Hall at Glad Tidings Church on Hwy 71 in Wewahitchka the second Tuesday of each month. We have refreshments at 5:30 p.m. and our club meeting starts promptly at 6 p.m. Our next meeting will be Oct. 13.