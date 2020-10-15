Knights of Pythias to offer bicycle inspections

Special to the Star

In obedience to the Supreme Lodge Knights of Pythias, R.A. Driesbach, Sr. Lodge #77 Knights of Pythias has declared Saturday, Oct. 24 National Pythia/Calanthe Volunteer Day.

Volunteer Day is a day of service to the community, a day designed to come together for the common purpose of doing “good” by helping others.

National Pythian/Calanthe Volunteer Day coincides with National Make A Difference Day, an unofficial secular holiday that emphasizes community service and volunteerism. It has been celebrated on the fourth Saturday of October since 1992. Every year, millions of people across the United States volunteer and perform projects for their community, for individuals in need and for charitable organizations.

Civic, social, religious, fraternal, elementary and high school clubs and organization, as well as individual citizens are encouraged to organize a service project in their neighborhood/community for National Pythian/Calanthe Volunteer Day during the week of October 18-24.

As a part of National Pythian/Calanthe Volunteer Day, members of the Knights of Pythias will sponsor bike inspections and repairs on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Knights of Pythias Lodge Hall at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. & Avenue C.

Youths and adults are encouraged to bring their bikes out to be inspected.

The volunteers will perform maintenance on bicycles to improve their performance and longevity, and reduce the risk of breakdowns. This will include repairing flat tires, inspecting seats, checking tire air pressure, inspecting tires for glass, gravel shards, and cuts on tread and sidewall, examining brakes and cables, checking for tight loose links in chains, examining pedals and reflectors, looking for loosened bolts and inspecting helmets, tires, tubes, handle bars and other parts of the bike.

In their bicycle safety handouts, the Knights of Pythias will share information on basic rules of the road; how to share the road with cars; how to fit your helmet; how to avoid crashes by riding predictably and visibly, and communicating with motorists by actions and signals.

For additional information you may contact Clarence Monette at (850) 899-1479 or any member of the Knights of Pythias.