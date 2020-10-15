St. Joe welcomes new physician

Special to the Star

There’s a new doctor in town.

Board-certified internal medicine physician Joe H. Gay M.D.; advanced practice registered nurse Brittany McCroan, APRN; registered nurse Dusty Griffin RN; and licensed practical nurse Kim Nobles LPN, are excited to announce the opening of Chipola Medical Associates, LLC – Port St. Joe.

The practice is located inside the Gulf County Department of Health building through a west entrance, at 2475 Garrison Avenue in Port St. Joe. There they provide primary care for adults Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Mrs. McCroan is a family nurse practitioner certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She completed her masters of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, after receiving a bachelors of science in nursing, from the University of West Florida, Pensacola, and an associates degree of nursing from Chipola College, Marianna.

McCroan’s professional experience extends through a variety of health care settings including as a family nurse in private practice, and working in rehabilitation and geriatrics residential facilities, home health, and rural general medicine hospital. She and her husband Justin make their home in Port St. Joe.

Gay is diplomate and board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed residency and internship at the University of North Carolina and received his medical doctorate degree from the University of Miami. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he is associate professor at The Florida State University College of Medicine in Tallahassee.

His interests include acute and chronic care of maturity-onset illness. Gay maintains active privileges in several nursing homes and is medical director of hospice of the Emerald Coast Hospice and Kindred Home Health, Marianna.

McCroan and Gay will provide primary care for adults including disease prevention, critical care, diagnostic services, health education, health system navigation, wellness and weight management, office-based surgical procedures, urgent care, 24/7 access, and telemedicine services. They can be contacted at (850) 526-3434 and are accepting new patients.