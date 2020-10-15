Wewahitchka Woman’s Club ‘pinks the park’

Special to the Star

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club members returned to the big oak tree at Lake Alice in Wewahitchka to “Pink the Park” for breast cancer awareness. A few facts: One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women. And although breast cancer is rare in men, an estimated 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Do self-exams regularly. Talk to your doctor. Early detection tests have saved thousands of lives each year.

Don’t miss pulled pork dinners tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 16. Yes, we deliver to Port St Joe around 11 ET. Just call Rhonda Alderman 850-348-9477

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is hosting their BBQ pulled-pork fundraiser and have begun taking preorders. For $8, get a plate that includes a large pulled-pork sandwich, homemade cole slaw, baked beans and homemade peach cobbler. Pick-up 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT Friday at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church’s Fellowship Hall. Delivery also available! All proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club’s many community projects. For more information contact Carolyn Watson (340-1984), Rhonda Alderman (348-9477), Laura Baxley (832-9436) Ann Nunery (832-6938) or any club member. We are a nonprofit 501c3 organization. All proceeds will be going towards our awesome community projects.

To learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. Better yet, come to our meeting. We meet in the Fellowship Hall at Glad Tidings Church on Hwy 71 in Wewahitchka the second Tuesday of each month. We have refreshments at 5:30 p.m. with our club meeting starting promptly at 6 p.m. Our next meeting will be Nov. 10.