Election turnout looks to break records

When your county has been voting for not even three full days and already you’re nearing a 40 percent turnout, and you've since got it up to 45, you know you could be in record-breaking territory.

“Two days in, eight more including today to go,” said Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon Monday afternoon. “If these numbers continue at this level, I could easily see us hitting 90 percent turnout.”

“Eighty percent definitely,” he said, basing that on the fact the three most recent presidential elections have been running at that mark.

“It’s hard to predict,” he said. “In the last three we haven’t done these numbers this early in the cycles.”

Hanlon said that “this is one of the busiest elections I’ve ever seen” and he ought to know, having been part of 60 or 70 contests in his years in the election office, including presidential contests he conducted in 2012 and 2016 as supervisor.

He’s completing his third term, and will soon be sworn into his fourth, after having no opposition, a similar situation as was the case with Superintendent Jim Norton, Clerk of Courts Becky Norris, Tax Collector Shirley Jenkins and Property Appraiser Mitch Burke.

“It’s an honor, it tells me voters feel like I’m doing a good job,” Hanlon said. “A true pleasure.”

Early voting, which continues daily through and including Monday, Nov. 2, is at the two sites that have long been in place for each election, the supervisor of elections office at 401 Long Ave. in Port St Joe; and the Charles Whitehead Public Library, 314 N. Second Street, in Wewahitchka.

The 12-hour daily schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., has helped boost turnout, Hanlon said. “Consistent hours across the board, I think that helps, and that these two sites have always been early voting sites. People are very familiar with where they’re at,” he said.

Republicans, who outnumber Democrats not quite 2-to-1 - about 6,000 aligned with the GOP and close to 3,400 with the Democrats - have been voting at a similar ratio so far among the county’s 10,828 registered voters.

Vote by mail ballots have been coming in steadily ever since the first one was returned on Sept. 24, but beginning last weekend, they were outnumbered by early votes, which were 961 Saturday, 445 Sunday, 925 Monday and 674 Tuesday.

“It’s been going very smoothly,” said Hanlon.

The local races

If you wish to vote write-in against Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, you may, but bear in mind it is even more certain than a foregone conclusion, Dunn will be returning to Congress for another two-year term.

Almost, but a tiny bit less likely to win a full two-year term, is Republican State Rep. Jason Shoaf, who is facing Taymour Khan, a little-known Democratic opponent.

The highly contested election to replace Democrat Bill Montford, who is retiring as District 2 Florida state senator, is between Tallahassee attorney Loranne Ausley, who has served for 12 years in the Florida House, and Republican first time candidate Marva Preston, from Crawfordville.

Ausley is cut from the same cloth as Montford, a centrist Panhandle Democrat, experienced in navigating Tallahassee amidst a legislature dominated by members of the opposing party. Preston is a fresher face, the girl next door, active in her Wakulla community, with a career in law enforcement, and a ministry, who campaigns with her husband right alongside her..

At a recent luncheon of Franklin County Republicans, Preston offered her campaign pitch in broad national strokes, underscoring that as a 27-year veteran of law enforcement, she stood solidly with the preservation of order and safety on America’s streets. Justice for all, support of small businesses and working families, advocating for a clean environment and easier access to health care – all themes appealing to voters’ highest and best values.

On the far less high-minded side, as well, has been a barrage of attacks against Ausley from Republicans working on behalf of securing GOP officeholders in the Florida Senate. This advertising effort has hammered the theme that Ausley’s campaign profited by taking Payroll Protection Program money, earmarked for small businesses.

That, as in most every campaign claims, is arguable, but the tone is indisputable., A dazzling diamond toe ring on a pair of feet crossed leisurely in a hammock, with a headline that proclaims “she’s soaking it up at her family’s private island home." Or another mailer that features a black-and-white photo of Ausley grinning behind a Photoshopped swirl of Benjamins raining down on her. That is the nature of this aspect of the campaign.

The only countywide office is that of the sheriff, where Republican incumbent Mike Harrison is facing a challenge from Democratic challenger Jobie Barfield. Harrison, who is seeking a third term, defeated Rhett Butler in the Republican primary.

In School Board District 4, there is a two-person runoff to fill the seat of the late Billy Quinn, Jr., the longest-serving member of the Gulf County School Board, who passed away in March 2019.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has left the seat open since then, and two finalists in the non-partisan contest, Deborah Stallworth Crosby and Marvin J. Davis, face off Tuesday after emerging from a five-person field in the August primary.

Davis outpolled Crosby by 21 votes, 187 to 166, but with 219 other votes cast in that primary, and a much larger turnout expected on Tuesday in the general, it is likely to be a tight race, and anybody’s guess who will fill the shoes of a much loved and respected man who, in his last year, was the most senior school board member in Florida, and who became the first African-American to be elected chairman of the Gulf County School Board, more than 40 years after public schools were integrated.

Say goodbye to Super Centers

While both parties have had their lists of pollwatchers submitted and approved, only the Democratic eagle-eyes have so far been on the scene, Hanlon said.

With the big turnout, also has come a big demonstration of politeness and civility as the voters move through the process smoothly.

“My voters are very cordial to each other, they’re not seeking other issues,” he said.

The elections office staff and pollworkers all must wear a mask, but it’s at the discretion of voters to either take to heart or dismiss the recommendations widely shared throughout the nation by public health officials.

You have to bring a photo ID with you if you wish to vote, but not having one does not rule out your being able to cast a ballot. “We don’t run anyone away,” Hanlon said. “If there’s a question, everyone is entitled to cast a provisional ballot.”

Regardless of who are the victors following the election, one change is expected to be made by the next election.

The two Super Centers, are going away, and Gulf County will be returning to the neighborhood precinct locations that existed prior to executive order that changed how voting was done.

“The is the last election under the Super Centers,” Hanlon said. “Unless the county commission changes it. We have had as many as 14 voting sites, and as few as eight.”

One interesting aspect of the simplified, central location system, is their effect.

“Every election we’ve had has been a slightly higher turnout than using the previous precincts,” he said.