Harrison wins third term, Davis takes school board seat

Gulf County Republican Sheriff Mike Harrison coasted to victory Tuesday night, swamping Democratic challenger Jobie Barfield, with more than 83 percent of the vote.

In the lone other local race, the non-partisan school board race to fill the seat left vacant since March 2019 by the passing of Billy Quinn. Marvin J. Davis took 53.5 percent of the vote to down Deborah Stallworth Crosby.

Davis had outpolled Crosby by 21 votes, 187 to 166, in the five-person August primary, and increased his margin in Tuesday’s general election, securing 504 votes to her 439 for a 65-vote margin from all four precincts.

“I just thank God for He made it happen, and so did all the voters,” said Davis, thanking his opponent for running “a pretty good campaign.

“I just want to get to work for the people and look and see what we can do to improve our school system, and to do the will of the people and the will of God,” he said.

A 1974 graduate of Port St. Joe High School, who is retired from a 30-year career in the Air Force, Davis, 65, said he spent the last four days, except for Sunday in church, at the polls.

“Asking for support and thanking people for voting,” he said. “I have big shoes to fill. I know I’m ready for the task. I’m not going in thinking I know it all because I don’t.”

Davis, who taught middle and high school math in five different Florida counties, from 2004-19, after retiring from the military, said he’s had a chance to talk with Superintendent Jim Norton.

“I’m going to go in and learn the system, learn what needs to be done and learn their processes and their protocols,” he said. “I know a lot that needs to be done, for the common good, the children and our county, and I want to develop a relationship with the other board members. I think we’re going to have a real good relationship.”

In the race for sheriff, Harrison topped all votegetters in Gulf County, including President Trump, by massing a whopping 6,703 votes from all 10 precincts, compared to Barfield’s 1,341 votes.

“I finally can eat a plate of food and relax a little bit,” said Harrison, 52, as he greeted supporters at the sheriff’s office Tuesday night. “I had confidence in the people of Gulf County to choose the best man for the job, and I think they’ve done that.

“Anytime you’ve been through a category 5 hurricane, and the rebuilding that we’re going through now, and all that adversity, you look for experience and a steady hand to guide them through it,” he said.

“We are constantly improving things here at the sheriff’s office as we look towards more accountability in law enforcement,” Harrison said. “The expectations are out there. The majority want to see body camera on law enforcement officers, to add that extra layer of accountability.

“We’ve gone to a new facility here at the sheriff’s office, and we’re proud of that as we continue to make improvements,” he said.