Wewa man charged with meth trafficking

On Friday, Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announced the arrests of Paul G. Francis, 74, and Douglas J. Whittington, 56, after investigators executed a drug search warrant early that morning at Francis’ residence in the Overstreet area on Fork Drive.

Investigators located methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in Francis’ home, with the total weight of methamphetamine resulting in Francis being charged with trafficking. This is the third arrest of Francis by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office for meth since Jan. 2019.

Whittington lived on the property in a RV which was searched pursuant to the warrant. He was also found in possession of meth and taken into custody.

Francis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a new legend drug, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whittington was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility. Members of the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force assisted with the search warrant.