Gulf-Franklin to host groundbreaking

Special to the Star

Gulf Coast State College will hold a special groundbreaking celebration for the Gulf/Franklin Nursing Simulation Center and the Unmanned Aerial System Bootcamp Facility on Thursday, Nov. 19, at noon EST. at the Gulf/Franklin campus.

College officials, trustees, and other guests will ceremonially break ground for the new facilities. The Nursing Simulation Center is designed to expand learning opportunities in the field of nursing, and will provide state-of-the-art high-fidelity simulators for nursing education in labor and delivery, pediatric care, elder care, adult hospital care and critical care. A key goal is to provide students with real-world experience to prepare them for future careers.

The expansion of the nursing programs, as well as the simulation center, have been made possible by a $2.2 million Triumph grant Gulf/Franklin received. The campus is currently accepting applications for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and LPN-RN (Registered Nurse), with offered during the day, at night and on weekends.

The UAS Bootcamp facility will provide opportunities for military, veterans and spouses, as well as the community to earn up to eight UAS industry certifications in 16 weeks. GCSC partnered with the Unmanned Safety Institute to provide this condensed pathway to certification to provide the opportunity to pursue their career faster. The UAS Bootcamp will be provided in an online format with in-person flight training. The facility will house a variety of aerial vehicles to give students the opportunity to learn the aspects of flying each one. Also, this facility has been made possible by a $2.5 million Triumph grant Gulf/Franklin campus received.