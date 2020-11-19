Gulf County law enforcement summary

Special to the Star

On Monday, Nov. 2, Deputy B. McCorvey responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Arm Drive, and after locating the vehicle at the intersection of Stonemill Creek Road and Hwy 71, discovered it was occupied by Vicki W. Trickey,.

Knowing she had an active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court, he stopped the vehicle and placed Trickey, 60, under arrest. During a vehicle inventory in preparation for impound, the deputy found approximately 7.3 grams of “Black Tar” heroin in the center console. Trickey was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where corrections officers discovered she was concealing methamphetamine on her person. In addition to the warrant, Trickey was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a county correctional facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, Nov. 2, McCorvey executed an arrest on Dolphin Street by arresting Steven Michael Timbs, 41, who was wanted on a Bay County warrant for felony battery.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Sgt. J. Brock began investigating allegations that Lesi Dee Green, 58, was tampering with a victim on behalf of her brother, John Wesley Green, who is a defendant on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim aged 12 to 16. Lesi Green was attempting to convince the victim to dismiss the charges against her brother, so she was arrested and charged with tampering with a victim. John Green was also arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of his pre-trial release after it was revealed that he established contact with the victim.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Crystal Darleen Bailey, 30, turned herself in at the Gulf County Detention Facility to be arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. Bailey was on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the GCSO along with members of the North Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Fork Drive in Wewahitchka, which led to the arrests of Paul Gregory Francis, 74, and Douglas James Whittington, 56.

Francis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of new legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a structure for drug activity. Whittington was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Brannon Lee Gray, 34, turned himself in at the Gulf County Detention Facility to be arrested on a warrant for violation of probation on the original charge of grand theft.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Sgt. S. Ferrell conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 71 near the intersection of Gary Rowell Road. During a driver’s license check on the driver, identified as Carole Morrell Turner, 50, Ferrell discovered Turner had a suspended driver’s license. She was placed under arrest and charged with felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Turner has five previous DWLS/R convictions.

On Friday, Nov. 6, Deputy S. Sheline was dispatched to a residence on Bass Street in Howard Creek to investigate a report of a physical disturbance. Aaron Barjames Touchet, 44, struck another man in the face during an argument, and when the victim attempted to call law enforcement Touchet took the phone from the victim and removed the battery. The victim was able to make the call for help when Touchet directed his attention to another person involved in the conflict. Touchet was placed under arrest and charged with battery on person age 65 or older and tampering with a victim.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Sgt. S. Ferrell conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of CR 381. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew Ross Green, 25, and it was determined his driver’s license was suspended. Green was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended or revoked and a vehicle inventory was performed in preparation for impound. During the inventory Ferrell located a clear plastic baggie containing methamphetamine so Green was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.

