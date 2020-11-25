Annual Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive kicks off

Special to the Star

Do you hear that jingle, jingle sound in the distance? Well that’s Christmas right around the corner. Coastal Community Association of South Gulf County is holding the annual Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive again this year.

There are a little over 200 children in Gulf County who will not have a visit from Santa except for this drive being made successful by your generous participation and donation. A lot of CCA volunteers pull this together on the ground in Gulf County working with the sheriff’s office and this year the VFW is joining us. But NONE of it can happen without YOU.

The drop off locations for donations or new toys are: South Gulf Co. Fire Dept, 7590 Cape San Blas Road; Gulf 2 Bay Construction, 1934 SR 30 A, Simmons Bayou; St. Joseph Bay Golf Club; Beach Realty - 223 Reid Ave or 4975 Cape San Blas Road; Shipwreck Raw Bar, 7008 W Hwy 98, St. Joe Beach.

Please deliver your toy donations or make a tax-deductible cash donation before or at least by Sunday, Dec. 13 so we and the sheriff’s office have time to organize and make sure every child’s Wish List is filled and Santa shows up on Christmas morning!

Tax deductible donations can be made to Coastal Community Initiative, 1934 SR 30 A, Port St Joe FL 32456, or PayPal.Mel/CCICharityDonations. Volunteer elves from Coastal Community Association, SGVFD, and the VFW will shop for you to fill a child’s Christmas wish.

Call Dr. Pat 850-229-7799 if you have any questions. Thank you in advance for caring. You make a difference in a child’s life this Christmas!